Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

