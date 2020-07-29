FDx Advisors Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SMFG opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

