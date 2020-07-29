FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $72,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

