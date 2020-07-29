ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 137.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 38.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.