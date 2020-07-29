Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

