Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $336,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

FSLR stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

