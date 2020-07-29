Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,976,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.