Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

