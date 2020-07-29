Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

