Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 43,470 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

