Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,390,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

NFG opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

