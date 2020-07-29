Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

