Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

PENN opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

