Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 5,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

