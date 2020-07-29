Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

