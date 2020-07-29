Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $234,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

