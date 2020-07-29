Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of HE opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

