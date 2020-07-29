Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Toll Brothers by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,342,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

