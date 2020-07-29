Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.