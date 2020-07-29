Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,800 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

