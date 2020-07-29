Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.42 Million in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

