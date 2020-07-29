Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE AEE opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

