Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LOGM stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -251.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

