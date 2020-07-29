Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

LFUS opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.