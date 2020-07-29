Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 8,200 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,801. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

