Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.