Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.08.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

