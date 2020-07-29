Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

