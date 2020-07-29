Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

