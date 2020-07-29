Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.