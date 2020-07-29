Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

