Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,050,799. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

