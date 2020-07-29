Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Unilever N.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

UL opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

