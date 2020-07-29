DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Community Banks by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Community Banks by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.