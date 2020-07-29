DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

