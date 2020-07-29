WPX Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

