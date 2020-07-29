Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,190 shares of company stock worth $6,408,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

