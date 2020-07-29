Weight Watchers International, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.58. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

