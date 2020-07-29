Passage Bio (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook
Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Unilever N.V.’s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Unilever N.V.’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
WPX Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
WPX Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co.
Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report