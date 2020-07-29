Passage Bio (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.