WSFS Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

