EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EPR opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.
