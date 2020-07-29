EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPR opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

