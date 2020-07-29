Fastly (FSLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSLY opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 1.18. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,213,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $49,881.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,776 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

