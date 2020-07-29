ALLETE (ALE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALE opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

