Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

