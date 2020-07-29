Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $234.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $15,139,881. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

