Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Torex Gold Resources to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter.

TSE:TXG opened at C$23.62 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 83.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Cormark cut Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$1,050,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares in the company, valued at C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

