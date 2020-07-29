Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.74 million.

TSE PVG opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 57.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.36. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.30.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$1,208,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,214,592.75. Also, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.18, for a total transaction of C$246,015.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,845. Insiders sold 423,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,530 over the last 90 days.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

