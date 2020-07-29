Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.30-2.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ALLETE Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
ALLETE Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Healthcare Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Healthcare Realty Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Wayfair Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Wayfair Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Torex Gold Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Torex Gold Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Pretium Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Pretium Resources Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report