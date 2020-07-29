Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.30-2.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

