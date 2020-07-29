Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STN opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.69.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

