Moog Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moog in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Moog’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.A opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Moog has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

